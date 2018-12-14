AV Link Group Joins SDVoE Alliance as Adopting Member

AV Link Group has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

"We've been searching for various solutions for 4K AV over IP over the past few years. Of course we've looked into SDVoE technology, and have gone through some evaluation. We believe that SDVoE can lead the whole pro AV industry to the next level with its flexible hardware and software platform, which enables many applications including matrix switchers, video wall controllers, and image processors,” said David Hsu, general manager of AV Link Group. “We're glad to be a part of the SDVoE Alliance.”

“We welcome AV Link as the latest equipment manufacturer to design their next-generation pro AV products on the SDVoE standard,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We look forward to their collaboration in the global marketplace.”

AV Link will be exhibiting at ISE 2019 (Amsterdam, Feb. 5-8) on stand 8-E200 and at InfoComm 2019 (Orlando, June 12-14) in booth 1961.

All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.