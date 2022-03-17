Aurora Multimedia's RXT Series Provides an All-in-one IP Touch/Control Solution

Aurora Multimedia announced two new desktop panels are now available. The RXT-8D (8-inch) and RXT-10D (10-inch) are an all-in-one IP touch/control solution powered with ReAX (JavaScript based control engine).

The new desktop panels are ideal for conference rooms, educational facilities, digital signage, and more. Designed to sit on any flat surface, the RXT desktop panels have a beautiful capacitive touchscreen with 170-degree viewing. Since the panels are a web-based control server, the interface can be remotely served up as well. Cell phones, tablets, and laptops all can have a remote interface into the system for bring-your-own-device control.

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

The multicore processor with 3D graphics engine and H.264 streaming decoder provides a powerful solution for complex graphics and video, ensuring an enhanced user experience. A built-in speaker and digital microphone further compliment the video capabilities. The RXT Series is a powerful solution for your presentation and automation needs.

Core Studio tool is available free of charge for drag & drop code and interface creation.

RXT-8D (8-inch) and RXT-10D (10-inch) highlights: