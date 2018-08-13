Audix Appoints Anew C.T. As New Rep for SoCal, Rocky Mountains, and NoCal

Audix has appointed Anew Communications Technology (Anew C.T.) as its representative for Southern California, the states of the Rocky Mountain Region, and Northern California (contractor accounts). Founded in 1999 by Nelson Brugh, who continues to lead the company, Anew C.T. has proven itself a leader in the pro audio, commercial, and music retail industry.

Nelson Brugh, president of Anew C.T.

“Nelson has assembled an impressive team,” said Audix director of sales Gene Houck. “Their philosophy of partnering with their dealers and manufacturers is in complete alignment with Audix.”

Audix joins an impressive list of global manufacturers represented by Anew C.T., including LG, Music Tribe, and Marshall Electronics.

“Audix has had an outstanding reputation with our integrators and retail channel. We are excited about Audix’s decision to partner with Anew C.T. in our nine-state territory,” said Nelson Brugh, president. “We see great opportunities with our synergies in both retail and continuing their success in the AV integration channel. Their innovation in microphones has long been accepted and used by many.”

“Hiring Anew C.T. to represent us over such a large territory was a decision we did not take lightly,” said Houck. “It was important to have a company that not only could represent our popular retail products, but also had the expertise to represent our highly successful installed sound product offerings. Anew C.T. is that fit. Their numerous sales achievement awards are a testament to their unique combination of strong customer service and innovative technical support. Their long-standing relationships with design consultants is also a tremendous asset.”