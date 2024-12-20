AudioControl Introduces the Bijou Series of Integrated eARC Amplifiers

AudioControl introduced the Bijou Series of integrated eARC amplifiers. Combining compact design with technologies like integrated eARC connectivity, GaN amplification, and Dante networking, Bijou amplifiers have been engineered from the ground up to provide Pro AV installers with versatile solutions for both new installations and systems upgrades.

Three Bijou models are available: The Bijou 2100 2.1-channel amplifier; the Bijou 3100 3.1-channel amplifier; and the Bijou 5100 5.1-channel amplifier (Dante-enabled for the ultimate in high-performance, multi-zone, scalable, future-ready audio solutions).

A deep dive into the features includes:

GaN Amplifier: The Bijou Series delivers power and efficiency from a compact design, driving even the most demanding speakers to achieve enhanced sound.

eARC Connectivity: HDMI eARC connectivity is standard on all three Bijou models, simplifying installation by reducing cable clutter while providing support for Dolby Atmos and DTS, providing immersive audio experiences combined with the simplicity of operation.

Systems Integration: The Bijou Series is designed with professional installers in mind, offering features like IP control for effortless compatibility with Control4 and other popular control systems, an intuitive web configuration interface, and configurable line outputs for extended system flexibility. Bijou amplifiers can be easily integrated into any setup, making them versatile solutions for both new installations and system upgrades.

The Bijou Series’ compact, cool-running design allows these amplifiers to fit seamlessly into any environment, delivering enhanced audio quality without compromising room aesthetics. With a low-profile 1U half-rack form factor and convenient mounting options, these unobtrusive solutions can be installed anywhere. And with convenient mounting options, integrators are able to deliver elevated audio experiences virtually anywhere.