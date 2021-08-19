Audio-Technica Updates Flagship Wireless Headphone

The What: Audio-Technica is introducing its new ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones, the next generation of the flagship wireless iteration of its popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones. The ATH-M50xBT2 features a number of enhancements to improve performance and usability. The acclaimed sonic signature, however, remains unchanged.

The What Else: The M50xBT2 offers outstanding clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Updated and enhanced features include improved vocal pickup, incorporating dual-microphone beamforming technology for clearer phone calls and communication with the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant; the addition of multipoint pairing to let users connect wirelessly to two Bluetooth devices at once; an updated USB-C connection; a low-latency mode, improving synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming; and compatibility with multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC and LDAC). There's even the option to adjust the headphone's EQ settings, if users so choose, by making the changes in the A-T Connect app and saving the settings on the headphones themselves. Battery life is approximately 50 hours of continuous use on a full charge and up to three hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C connection.

The Bottom Line: The ATH-M50xBT2 retains the robust construction, proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers, fold-flat design with 90-degree swiveling earcups, and professional-grade earpads and headband of the ATH-M50x.