PK Sound Launches Tx Series Intelligent Point Source Modules

The Tx Series complements PK Sound’s Trinity range of robotic line source systems.

The new PK Sound Tx Series amplifiers.
(Image credit: PK Sound)

PK Sound , distributed in North America by ACT Entertainment , has released the Tx Series of intelligent multi-purpose point source modules, beginning with the versatile Tx14 and Tx26. Configured and controlled via PK .dynamics software, the Tx Series complements PK Sound’s Trinity range of robotic line source systems to offer a complete solution for a myriad of mobile and installed applications.

“The Tx Series embodies our product philosophy of handling the widest possible array of applications with the fewest individual products,” said Colton Schmidt, engineering manager with PK Sound. “The Tx14 and Tx26 offer premium standalone performance with onboard DSP, AVB networking and unmatched peak SPLs in their respective classes. Combined with our robotic line array solutions, these versatile Milan-ready tools augment a complete system offering with an unprecedented degree of control and optimization through our .dynamics software platform.”

Weighing only 25 pounds (11.8 kg), the ultra-compact Tx26 features controlled 100-degree conical directivity with a frequency response of 55 Hz-18 kHz and peak SPLs reaching 136 dB. Its pair of vented 6-inch Tetracoil transducers with custom phase plugs manage low- and mid-frequency response while a 1-inch HT polymer diaphragm compression driver handles high frequencies.

The larger Tx14 offers controlled 50x70-degree directivity with a frequency response spanning 50 Hz-18 Hz and max SPLs of 139 dB, all driven from a premium 14-inch coaxial transducer with a 3-inch neodymium diaphragm compression driver. As a floor monitor, the Tx14 has a natural inclination of 35 degrees, which is easily extended to 55 degrees via the onboard uptilt stands.

PK Sound’s two-channel VE15 1,400 W Class D amplifier maximizes headroom for each Tx module while maintaining crystal clear audio and exceptional output. Onboard DSP and AVB network end points are routed through Neutrik’s DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability and seamless operation via PK .dynamics.

Both Tx14 and Tx26 are easily mounted or flown with a variety of rigging accessories via onboard M10 rigging points, making them suitable for both portable and installed applications.

