Audio-Technica Updates ATUC-50 Digital Discussion System Firmware

Audio-Technica is releasing new firmware (version 1.6.1) for the ATUC-50CU Control Unit, which is part of the ATUC-50 Digital Discussion System lineup.

New features include an increase of the maximum number of delegate units (ATUC-50DU and ATUC-50IU), from 50 to 100 per ATUC-50CU (and the maximum number when using three ATUC-50CUs is now 300); support for the ATUC-50IU Integration Unit for discreet installations and a number of other practical features and upgrades (which can be found on the product website at audio-technica.com).

New ATUC-50CU Control Units shipping as of April 2018, come standard with version 1.6.1. For customers who currently have an ATUC-50CU and would like to upgrade to 1.6.1, they can do so by downloading the firmware for free from the ATUC-50 product page on the ATUS website.