Audio-Technica, The Farm Release New Q-SYS Certified Plug-In—What to Know

Audio-Technica, in collaboration with The Farm’s FarmAssist development team, has released a new Q-SYS-certified plug-in for its Engineered Sound Wireless (ES Wireless) system. The new wireless mic solution was designed to add simplicity, flexibility and scalability to the Q-SYS Ecosystem.

Engineered Sound Wireless is optimized for voice applications in meeting rooms, presentation halls, classrooms, and other installed audio-conferencing environments. The system utilizes DECT technology to provide high channel counts with high-quality audio in a simple, smart, and scalable manner.

The integration of the Q-SYS control plug-in empowers users to easily connect to and manage the DECT-based system. This includes convenient functionalities like individual or group channel muting, preset loading, and real-time monitoring of RF and charging parameters via a Q-SYS network touchscreen controller. Moreover, live remote monitoring capabilities enable users to oversee connectivity status, microphone and charging statuses, battery levels, and battery life, providing full operational oversight.

“The roaming feature native to the microphones allows for an incredible amount of flexibility,” said George Seruset, regional service manager at The Farm. “Take a museum for example. It has eight exhibits, each featuring a wireless receiver with an LED trigger. With the new plugin, a tour guide can seamlessly connect to an LED transmitter link, triggering a range of actions such as spotlight activation, video playback, music cues, or spoken commentary. And, the availability of multiple channels enables the incorporation of numerous triggers, further enhancing the system's versatility and utility.

“The integration of Audio-Technica and Q-SYS via Dante simplifies our workflow and really helps us to explore more advanced possibilities in our programming.”