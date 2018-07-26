Audio-Technica Products Nominated for the 34th Annual Technical Excellence and Creativity Awards

Audio-Technica announced that three of its products have been nominated for the 34th annual Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards:

3000 Series (Fourth-Generation) Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems, in the category “Wireless Technology”

ATH-M60x Professional Monitor Headphones, in the category “Headphone / Earpiece Technology”

AT-LP1240-USB XP Direct-Drive Professional DJ Turntable (USB & Analog), in the category “DJ Production Technology (Hardware/Software)”

The 34th annual TEC Awards will be presented Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, Calif.

“It is a tremendous honor that our products have been nominated by industry professionals for outstanding technical achievement,” said Gary Boss, Audio-Technica U.S. Marketing Director. “It is great to be recognized by our peers for the hard work that has gone into creating these units. They are truly incredibly performing products, and we thank the nomination panel for recognizing us. Fingers are crossed that we can take home some hardware in Anaheim!”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.