Audinate’s Dante AV Now Available on Two Products

The What:Audinate’s Dante AV is now available as part of new solutions from Bolin Technology and Patton Electronics. These new products are the first commercially available offerings in the Dante AV video-over-IP networking platform, a new video connectivity standard utilizing 1Gbps networks.

The What Else: Dante AV allows manufacturers to add networked video to the Dante audio-over-IP platform. It is designed to provide the ease of use, seamless multi-vendor interoperability, and integrated control experience of Dante’s audio solution.

[Audinate Ships Dante AVIO USB-C Adapter]

Bolin Technology, a provider of high-quality Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras, is now shipping its new D-series PTZ cameras featuring Dante AV. The D-series is available in both HD and 4K resolutions, and is well suited for use in live production, houses of worship, corporate conferencing, higher education, and broadcast.

Bolin is also introducing a Dante AV decoder, enabling many types of AV devices to work with a Dante AV network.

Patton Electronics, a US manufacturer and OEM/ODM supplier of networking and connectivity solutions for pro AV and telephony, is now shipping its FPX6000 series of Dante AV-enabled encoders and decoders. This brings network gateways to non-networked AV products such as cameras, monitors, and video editing stations.

“Today’s announcements from Bolin Technology and Patton Electronics bring the reality of easily managed AV-over-IP to life,” said Aidan Williams, CEO of Audinate. “Complete networked AV systems can now be deployed over 1Gbps networks with the no-nonsense compatibility, automatic discovery, and one-click signal routing that have made Dante audio the most popular AV networking solution in the world.”

The Bottom Line: The new offerings are available and can be ordered immediately from the Bolin and Patton websites.

While Patton and Bolin are the first manufacturers to bring Dante AV products to market, there are many more manufacturers licensing the technology and actively developing products to add to the interoperable Dante AV ecosystem.