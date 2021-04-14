Audinate Ships Dante AVIO USB-C Adapter

The What: Audinate has announced the immediate availability of the Dante AVIO USB-C adapter, which allows the latest mobile devices and computers to connect to any Dante audio network for playout or recording.

The What Else: The Dante AVIO USB-C adapter connects to devices with USB-C or A ports (cables included) to deliver and receive two channels of audio over a Dante audio network. It requires no additional drivers and works with any application, making it well suited for rapid setup of conference rooms, background music, and more.

The Dante AVIO USB-C adapter may be powered via USB or PoE. When connected to a PoE Ethernet switch, 7.5 watts of power is available to USB-C compatible mobile devices, enabling smartphones and tablets to remain charged while connected to a Dante network.

“The new Dante AVIO USB-C is the logical evolution of our immensely popular USB model,” said Mark Gerrard, senior product manager at Audinate. “With native support for the ports on the latest tablets, phones and computers, Dante AVIO USB-C adds pass-through power to make it the indispensable tool for connecting devices to Dante audio networks.”

The Bottom Line: Compact and rugged, the Dante AVIO family of adapters allow users to use non-Dante analog, USB, AES3/EBU, or Bluetooth audio equipment with a Dante audio network.