Audinate, Yamaha, and Bolin Collaborate on a Unified System Backed by Dante AV

Audinate, Bolin and Yamaha have joined together to offer a single system that couples Yamaha’s ADECIA Conferencing systems with Bolin’s high-performing 4K and Full HD Dante AV-native PTZ cameras. This solution provides systems integrators and end users with a system to create collaboration spaces with perfectly timed audio and video on one network switch.

“This collaboration with Yamaha and Bolin highlights the power of Dante AV and its ability to unite incredible technology partners in a way that ultimately makes it easier for people to create and operate systems that better meet their needs,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer, Audinate.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha ADECIA is a family of audio products designed to be easily installed and integrated to provide communications solutions for meeting spaces or classroom audio. The ADECIA solutions help overcome challenges with implementation, configuration and room acoustics by providing all components required for a successful installation (microphones, speakers, audio processor, and switch) and automatic technologies that reduce set up time, costs and complexities. The system offers three microphone options—ceiling, wired tabletop and wireless.

“The combined impact of proven experts on audio, video, transport, and control coming together to offer one comprehensive UC system is something integrators and end users have asked for and which we can now deliver upon with this partnership," said Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships at Yamaha Unified Communications. "Yamaha and Audinate’s long standing relationship is even further bonded with new offerings focused around this latest technology and Bolin’s unique Dante AV cameras.”

(Image credit: Bolin)

Bolin’s D Series Dante AV PTZ cameras, the D412 4K60 and D220 Full HD, provide uncompromised video quality with extremely low latency and AV synchronization. The D Series Dante AV cameras offer high-quality, rich color images with quiet and smooth Pan, Tilt, and Zoom capability. These high-performing cameras are fully compatible with all existing Dante audio and video systems.

“Our native Dante AV cameras combine the power and simplicity of Dante networks with best-in-class PTZ performance and image quality," said Jennifer Lee, director of sales, Bolin. "The D412 and D220, paired with the Yamaha ADECIA system, provide perfectly-timed video and audio for a scalable, dependable, collaborative, and enhanced UC solution.”