Audinate Unveils Dante Adapter Modules

The What: Audinate has unveiled Dante Adapter Modules, designed for the production of cost-effective, compact, manufacturer-branded Dante audio adapters and low-channel count audio devices. Dante Adapter Modules are pre-programmed and are easily integrated into larger host devices to provide Dante network support without the need for PCB design and manufacturing, component procurement and programming, significantly reducing time-to-market.

The What Else: The Dante Adapter Modules family contains 6 models – single and dual-channel analog input, single and dual-channel analog output, 2 in / 2 out AES3, and 2 in / 2 out USB. These modules can be used to create custom-featured adapters or incorporated directly into low-channel count endpoint products such as powered speakers, direct boxes, and more.

Dante Adapter Modules feature sample rates up to 96 kHz (except USB), user-configurable signal levels (for the analog models), Power over Ethernet, and support for AES67 RTP audio transport. They are fully functional Dante devices, which can provide a hardware master clock for a Dante network, and are also Dante Domain Manager ready. The USB Adapter Module can also be powered by USB and offers class-compliant audio, enabling it to work without additional software drivers on most popular operating systems like Windows, Mac, Linux and iOS and Android.

The Bottom Line: The modules are designed for over-molding, clamshell enclosures, or mounting on a baseboard, enabling manufacturers to design products with their own physical enclosures, branding, and connectors.