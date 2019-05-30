Audinate Names New CEO as Lee Ellison Announces Retirement

Audinate's Lee Ellison has informed the company of his intention to retire from his role as CEO following release of the company’s 2019 full year financial results on Sept. 13, 2019. Aidan Williams, Audinate's co-founder and current CTO, will succeed Lee Ellison as CEO.

Lee Ellison

“Lee has been a key contributor to the growth of Audinate, and the results speak for themselves," said Audinate’s chairman David Krall. "Under Lee’s leadership as CEO over the past 11 years, Audinate has become the global market leader in audio networking for the professional AV industry. Lee led the company through its successful IPO in June 2017, and since its listing, Audinate has consistently delivered strong results and record growth.”

Aidan Williams

“Together with Lee and the Board, we developed a succession plan over the last year to ensure a smooth transition of the CEO role. Our plan was for Aidan to follow Lee into the CEO role, and we are delighted that this will occur. Having co-founded Audinate, Aidan has been a guiding force in its product innovation and strategy and will continue to do so as CEO. With a talented team in place, we are confident of a smooth transition and continued growth,” added Krall.

“I look forward to building on the successes that occurred under Lee’s leadership," concluded Williams. "We are at a very exciting point in the company’s development, with strong ongoing momentum highlighted by achieving the milestone of 2,000 Dante enabled OEM products available for sale. Having been closely involved in the technology and strategy of the business to date, I see my role as leading the team to unlock the value embedded in transforming the global AV industry through networking and software.”