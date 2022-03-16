Audinate announces Dante Ready for In-Field Purchase of Dante Audio Channels

Audinate, developer of the Dante AV-over-IP technology, announced the availability of Dante Ready, a new licensing program that gives customers the ability to purchase and add channels of Dante audio to supported products in the field. Dante Ready allows makers to lower costs at the time of manufacture and gives their customers the ability to purchase only the channels that are required for an application.

Dante Ready will initially be made available for devices built using Dante Embedded Platform, a software implementation of Dante audio designed for Linux-based audio appliances. Dante Ready lets customers activate Dante as software online while devices are in the field, purchasing only as many channels of Dante audio as they require, from 2x2 to 64x64. Once activated, the product license never expires and can be expanded as needed through later purchases. All purchases are routed through Audinate’s secure payment system.

“Dante Ready is a win for both manufacturers and audio professionals,” said Audinate senior product manager Laurence Crew. “Manufacturers can integrate Dante Embedded Platform at a very low cost, and end users can choose exactly what they need for the jobs to be done. They don’t need to make that decision in an up-front purchase but may enable channels on demand.”

The Dante platform is a complete AV-over-IP solution that allows audio, video, and control data to be transported over standard 1GB ethernet networks. Supported in more than 3,300 Dante-enabled products from more than 500 manufacturers, Dante replaces point-to-point analog and digital connections with software-based routing, effortlessly sending AV channels anywhere on the network with perfect digital fidelity.