Audinate Announces Cypress Technology Licenses Dante AV for AVoIP Extenders

Audinate (opens in new tab), a leader in AV-over-IP network technology announced that Cypress Technology (CYP), a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative Pro AV solutions, has adopted Dante AV for a new family of AVoIP extenders designed for use in multiple markets including houses of worship (opens in new tab), education, and conferencing.

As an original design manufacturer, Cypress Technology’s extenders with Dante AV are expected to launch by the end of 2022. Compatible with existing Dante audio products, this simplifies system design for system integrators and installers.

Dante AV is a feature-complete AV-over-IP solution for the Professional AV market, implementing a codec, local HDMI and HDCP, ancillary data channels, and control. The on-board Dante AV Module provides Dante clock synchronization, control, discovery, transport, messaging, management, updates, and more. A comprehensive set of hardware documents, design files, and a complete software SDK allows OEMs to create complete, fully interoperable Dante AV products quickly and reliably with end-to-end HDCP support.

(Image credit: Audinate)

“We’re excited to welcome Cypress Technology as one of our newest ODM partners,” said John Rechsteiner, senior vice president of sales, Audinate. “Their innovation in Pro AV combined with Dante AV offer powerful, versatile solutions for the market.”

Dante AV ensures accessibility and usability of video and audio through reliability, scalability, flexibility, and simplification with IT management and control, low latency and timing, and interoperability across systems. It provides complete interoperability for audio distribution and control with the more than 3,000 existing Dante products from more than 500 different manufacturers, delivering independent, fully synchronized audio and video streams.