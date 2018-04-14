Audinate Adds AES67 Support to Dante Ultimo Chipsets

Audinate has released Dante firmware 4.1 for the Ultimo UXT family of audio networking chipsets. The Ultimo UXT chipsets bring Dante audio networking to two- and four-channel count products, and is currently implemented in AV products like powered speakers, microphones, AV wall plates, amplifiers, paging stations, personal monitoring systems, recording interfaces, intercoms, and analog/digital break-in/break out interfaces. This Dante Ultimo firmware update now adds the ability for these products to send audio streams to other non-Dante products that use the AES67 standard.

Audinate released AES67 support last year in its Dante Brooklyn II, Dante Broadway, Dante PCIe, Dante MY-16, Dante HC, and Dante IP Core products; the Dante platform is an audio networking technology that has been adopted by over 400 AV manufacturers, and implemented in over 1400 commercially available products.

Audinate Ultimo UXT

“The addition of AES67 to Ultimo UXT reflects Audinate’s commitment to add support for new standards to the Dante platform,” says Joshua Rush, SVP of marketing andpProduct at Audinate. “In particular, in the broadcast industry we want to make sure that our OEM partners and their customers are able to enjoy the benefits of the complete Dante solution while also maintaining compliance with industry standards for interoperability.”

Underscoring Audinate’s support of new standards within the Dante platform, the company is also announcing support for SMPTE 2110 across the entire Dante platform.