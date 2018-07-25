Atlona Unleashes Quad-Input, HDR-Compatible HDMI Audio De-Embedder, and Downmixer

The What: Atlona has taken the wraps off its AT-HDR-M2C-QUAD multi-channel audio converter, the company’s newest problem-solver device designed to address next-generation residential and commercial integration requirements.

The What Else: The HDR-M2C-QUAD extracts, decodes, and downmixes multi-channel PCM, Dolby, and DTS audio from four HDMI sources simultaneously, including HDR-enhanced 4K/UHD signals. Atlona will showcase the now-shipping de-embedder and downmixer in booth 3015 at the 2018 CEDIA Expo, taking place Sept. 4-8 in San Diego.

Bringing the downmixing capabilities of Atlona’s popular AT-HDR-M2C to four simultaneous HDMI inputs in a single, 1U, rack-mountable unit, the HDR-M2C-QUAD enables easy integration of multiple HDMI audio sources into whole-house and other distributed audio systems. TOSLINK digital and unbalanced analog audio outputs deliver stereo downmixed audio to displays, multi-zone audio amplifiers and other audio systems, while the ability to pass through each HDMI input to a corresponding HDMI output without downmixing enables flexible integration with Atlona matrix switchers including the AT-HDR-H2H series and AT-UHD-PRO family.

The AT-HDR-M2C-QUAD supports HDMI signals up to 4K/UHD at 60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling with data rates up to 18 Gbps, and can de-embed HDMI audio with or without being connected to a display or other HDMI destination. HDCP 2.2 compliant and capable of handling all video resolutions, audio formats and color spaces encompassed by the HDMI 2.0b specification, the new audio converter is also compatible with High Dynamic Range formats including 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision at 60 Hz.

The Bottom Line: Integrated audio volume, bass, and treble adjustments eliminate the need for an external DSP to change gain and tone settings, and can be controlled over an IP network through the device’s built-in web interface, the Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) software, Atlona’s Velocity IP-based AV control platform or third-party control systems.

The HDR-M2C-QUAD is now shipping and is backed by Atlona’s award-winning 10-year limited product warranty and customer support services.