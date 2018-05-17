Atlona to Highlight All-IP Meeting Space Concept at InfoComm 18

Atlona (booth C3576) is highlighting the transition from legacy circuit-based systems to fully networked, IP-enabled environments at InfoComm 2018. The Atlona All-IP Meeting Space concept aims to simplify meeting room designs by bringing the power of large, enterprise-sized, IP-based systems to individual meeting spaces, without the need for complex switching systems. The concept is adaptable to everything from basic meeting rooms to advanced spaces such as divisible and overflow rooms.

The All-IP Meeting Space concept helps organizations eliminate the legacy technology that has long translated to complex systems designs, lengthy installation periods, and high equipment and labor costs. The central message of the All-IP Meeting Space is that the network switch becomes the switcher, creating an enormous amount of freedom to deliver right-sized switching systems without the limitations of a fixed I/O matrix.

Once deployed, Atlona’s All-IP Meeting Space works to solve the challenges of sharing content and AV resources, including digital signal processing and control, across multiple rooms. The system management element also grows easier, as every component on the network can be natively managed from any location. This benefit also removes the learning curve for IT administrators, as AV becomes just another element managed on the shared network.

The complete multifaceted architecture, which brings together IP-enabled Atlona 4K/UHD encoders and decoders, control, and peripherals, will be the central exhibit at the Atlona booth. The demonstration will show the following Atlona products working together, as well as interoperability with pertinent third-party components (such as DSPs) and Atlona PTZ cameras:

OmniStream AV-over-IP platform (encoders, decoders, audio interfaces)

OmniStream USB-over-IP device adapters (AT-OMNI-311, AT-OMNI-324)

Velocity control over IP solution

Atlona’s All-IP Meeting Space designs look to overcome the limitations of legacy wired AV systems in favor of the optimal flexibility, simplified integration, and infinite scalability available through a facility’s existing data networking infrastructure. Customers also achieve cost savings through the use of an existing gigabit Ethernet backbone, and operational knowledge from IT professionals.

From a flexibility perspective, Atlona’s strategy allows customers to specify the exact number of inputs and outputs required for a particular space, and duplicate or modify that system design across other rooms. Simple interconnection of local area networks with adjacent rooms and buildings also removes the traditional signal routing and distance limitations of AV matrix switchers. Furthermore, inherent redundancy within the All-IP Meeting Space maximizes system protection, and can be specified for mission-critical systems.

The scalability aspect is also a significant benefit. Field-upgradeable OmniStream and Velocity hardware enables All-IP Meeting Spaces to meet the evolving needs of the business environment, while the openness of IP-based systems simplifies standardization across a building, campus, or organization—whether local, national, or global. New PoE-powered endpoints and configurations are possible without teardowns and overhauls, with no network rebuilds required for initial AV-over-IP integrations.

“With IP as the AV signal infrastructure, there is no longer a need to create a customized system design for each meeting space,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “Our All-IP Meeting Space architecture maximizes ROI through a flexible systems approach that can be adapted for different room sizes or application requirements. Our scalability for low-cost, high-value system upgrades is based on an AV-over-IP infrastructure that is easier to expand and upgrade than circuit-based designs. All of this passes on significant cost savings to the end user and ensures they protect their investments, while streamlining the system design and integration phases.”