Atlona Tackles Cable Management for Meeting Spaces With Pocket 3H

The What: Atlona has begun shipping the Pocket 3H, a new architectural cable access enclosure designed to help systems integrators and end users simplify cable management and keep meeting spaces clean and clutter free.

The What Else: The Pocket 3H (AT-PKT-3H) is an in-table enclosure that accommodates up to three cables, supported in place with an insert that facilitates easy cable access and return. Its low-profile design blends with any modern or traditional décor, and can be installed into a meeting table or other surface up to 2 inches deep.

“The Pocket 3H gives integrators an economical means of discretely running and managing cables for their customers without disrupting the meeting space environment,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “We designed Pocket to be the fastest installing cable enclosure—only a 4-inch hole saw is needed to place an opening then the enclosure is dropped in and fixed with a retaining nut. To finish the installation, the Pocket 3H comes with a convenient under-table bag to further conceal cables, as well as cable management hardware including connectors.”

The Bottom Line: In any AV ecosystem, the Pocket 3H supports efficient AV system designs to benefit both presenters at meeting tables and lecterns, as well as the audiences inside these spaces. As a complement to Atlona presentation AV systems, integrators can now specify a complete BYOD and/or collaboration system that includes switching, extension, and simple cable management system. Beyond meeting spaces from small huddle rooms to large conference rooms, the Pocket 3H is also ideal for installation into lecterns in larger spaces, such auditoriums, lecture halls, and large classrooms.