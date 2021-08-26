Atlona Launches New Wireless Presentation Platform

The What: Atlona is unveiling the AT-WAVE-101 wireless presentation and collaboration platform. Designed for easy content sharing from iOS, Android, Mac, Chromebook and Windows devices, the WAVE-101 is available immediately and lets up to four presenters display their content on screen simultaneously in dynamically adapting layouts.

The What Else: The WAVE-101 directly supports all popular, device-native, wireless casting protocols including AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast. This enables exceptional convenience for ad hoc presentations with no prior setup required, while content encryption and randomly generated PIN codes--displayed on the WAVE-101 welcome screen--ensure secure wireless sharing. Offering effortless, touch-free operation, the WAVE-101 features a patent-pending, Dynamic Layout Mode that automatically adapts the on-screen layout for up to four participants when a new content source is added; a presenter disconnects from the system; or a connected mobile device is rotated between portrait and landscape orientation.

Designed for use in classrooms, meeting spaces, and other collaboration environments, the WAVE-101 is equally adept on its own or as part of an integrated AV solution. The compact device can be installed discreetly near a display for easy, ad hoc content sharing or used in conjunction with a switcher to enhance a new or existing AV system with wireless, multi-participant BYOD connectivity.

The Bottom Line: While ideal for a wide range of presentation and collaboration purposes, the WAVE-101 offers value-added features designed specifically to enhance learning experiences in educational environments. Instructor Mode, accessible through the WAVE-101's intuitive web interface, enables easy management and moderation of multiple active and queued student presenters. Additionally, sessions can be streamed live over YouTube for remote learning, while integrated playback of locally stored images, media files (up to 4K at 60 fps), and YouTube source content enables easy incorporation of supplemental lesson materials.