Atlona Joins D-Tools Cloud and i3 Program

Atlona has joined the D-Tools’ Cloud and i3 (Industry Information & Insight) Program. Atlona’s participation provides D-Tools’ software users access to the company’s detailed product specifications and related information for use in their sales, system design, documentation, procurement, and project management of low-voltage systems.

Atlona specializes in IP- and circuit-based solutions for education, corporate, government, hospitality, entertainment venues, and whole-home audio and video, with recently released product families to serve AV over IP (OmniStream), networked control (Velocity), BYOD (SW-510W), and other industry trends. More than 153 products are already available in D-Tools’ Data Library for dealers to use in their projects.

“Atlona continues to seek new ways to simplify complex projects for our integration partners, and our contribution to the D-Tools user community will help to accelerate product decisions, ordering and other front-end responsibilities that might otherwise delay installation,” said Garth Lobban, director or marketing, Atlona. “Added to our unrivaled 10-year product warranty, extensive training and certification initiatives, free design services and 24/7 global technical support, aligning with D-Tools is yet another means of amplifying our customer-first message and approach.”

“D-Tools is extremely happy to welcome Atlona as a partner,” said Barrie McCorkle, director of supplier programs at D-Tools. “Having Atlona’s products available in the D-Tools catalog allows their dealers to quickly find the products they are looking for and accurately represent them to customers on proposals and throughout the project. This partnership gives Atlona and their dealers a way to collaborate better together, be more efficient, and ultimately be more profitable.”

As a new D-Tools Cloud and i3 partner, Atlona will have access to product download analytics to help analyze and measure their product pipeline. With hundreds of program vendors on board, D-Tools provides an aggregated product database available for system integrators, installers, technology professionals, and retailers worldwide.