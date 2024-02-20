Atlona Introduces New HDBaseT Wallplate Transmitter

Atlona’s AT-OME-TX11-WP HDBaseT wallplate transmitter offers all customers a cost-effective, focused HDMI source connection point in a compact form factor. Designed for meeting rooms, classrooms, auditoriums, and other gathering spaces, the newest piece in the Omega Series transmits high-resolution HDMI video at up to 4K60 4:2:0 with embedded audio from source devices such as PCs and media players. The OME-TX11-WP extends signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) using low-cost category cable providing a simple point-to-point HDMI extension, along with supporting remote HDMI source connection requirements for larger systems.

The OME-TX11-WP is primarily intended as a companion to the AT-OME-RX11 receiver for applications requiring simple, reliable point-to-point HDMI extension. The receiver’s de-embedded audio output allows customers to add sound reinforcement. The OME-TX11-WP is also compatible with other Omega Series receivers, as well as switchers with HDBaseT inputs. The OME-TX11-WP can provide an auxiliary HDMI input to a main switching system, such as the Omega AT-OME-PS62 presentation switcher, for larger system setups.

“We designed the new AT-OME-TX11-WP for customers seeking a basic wallplate HDMI transmitter in applications where extending USB or control is not required,” said Tommy Gay, AV Product Manager, Atlona. “We see this particularly beneficial inside learning spaces, as students now have a very straightforward way to connect their laptops and immediately share content with their classmates. It is also a very convenient wall or table HDMI connectivity solution for corporate presentations.”

The AT-OME-TX11-WP transmitter provides several additional installation benefits through its thoughtful design. Its US one-gang wallplate enclosure offers a refined, modern, end user-facing design, and offers interchangeable black and white wallplates and faceplates without requiring separate product color variations when ordering. Diverse installation settings include inconspicuously positioning on a wall, inside furniture, or within a floor box.