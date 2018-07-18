Atlona to Bring IT-Focused AV Solutions to ChannelCon 2018

The commercial audio-visual (AV) industry continues to accelerate toward IT convergence, as an increasing number of corporations, universities, and other enterprises transition away from circuit-based systems and toward IP- and cloud-enabled technologies. Atlona’s leadership in this transition has motivated the company to join the CompTIA community and exhibit at the upcoming ChannelCon 2018 (CC18) show, in an effort to speak directly to the IT integration community about this significant industry transformation.

“Atlona has been a market leader in commercial and residential AV for 15 years, with a strong global customer base across the professional AV integration and end user community,” said Ilya Khayn, CEO, Atlona. “The migration and expansion of the IT channel into the AV industry has quickly escalated in the past three years, driving what is arguably our most prolific period of technical innovation. We’re excited to introduce our range of IT-focused AV solutions to this community, and work closely with the professionals that will increasingly specify, design, install, and commission these systems.”

Atlona will highlight three specialized AV solutions for the IT industry at CC18:

OmniStream, a comprehensive AV-over-IP platform for the switching and distribution of video, audio, and USB over the network

Velocity, an IP- and cloud-enabled AV control platform that offers unprecedented scalability for up to 5,000 controlled devices within an IT infrastructure

AMS, a powerful, easy-to-use IP management system to configure, monitor, and service multiple Atlona products from a web browser

These three pillars of Atlona’s IT-centric portfolio, now shipping, can be used separately, or together in a variety of facilities and system architectures. All three solutions also comprise Atlona’s new all-IP meeting space, which gives IT integrators unprecedented power and flexibility to design, integrate, scale, and manage meeting room systems large and small — while offering new opportunities to meet continually evolving customer demands for effective communication and collaboration.

The CC18 show takes place at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington D.C. from July 31 to August 2. Atlona will exhibit at Booth 1227.