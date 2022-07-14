Atlona Adds Sound Marketing West for Growing California, Nevada Markets

Atlona has added Sound Marketing West (opens in new tab) as a manufacturer’s representative for California and Nevada. Based in Los Angeles, the firm will work closely with integrators and resellers to promote and support Atlona’s (opens in new tab) comprehensive portfolio of AV innovations including its conference room solutions and OmniStream AV-over-IP product line.

“We are very excited to be working with Sound Marketing West,” said Adam Griffin, director of sales and business development, North America, Atlona. “Gary [Lee, president of Sound Marketing West] and his team are very particular about the companies they represent, because they are focused on creating solutions, not just selling products. Plus, they have built solid relationships throughout Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which are two very important territories for our continued growth.”

Sound Marketing was established in Chicago in 1980 and now has three offices supporting three distinct U.S. territories. About 17 years ago, the company opened Sound Marketing West in California to support one of its biggest customers. Along the way, Sound Marketing West has added a number of professional lighting, audio, and video brands to its portfolio.

“When we came out to Southern California, we expanded on our relationship with our existing major customer and developed deep relationships with additional integrators,” recalled Lee. “We’ve also been part of many large and impactful growth spurts over the last 17 years in Las Vegas, which gave us a real stronghold. We know everybody there, and we've dealt with everyone for a long, long period of time. And that's really what Sound Marketing is about: the relationship.”

In addition to building relationships, Sound Marketing is known for building complete AV solutions. Lee was particularly drawn to Atlona because of the company’s AV-over-IP solutions.

“Everything used to be on an analog cable—and analog got expensive. We all know the advantage of IP and being on a network,” Lee explained. “Now you have multiple people that can do multiple things from multiple areas. When we or an integrator walk into a meeting and ask the customer what they're trying to accomplish, more often than not, there will be an Atlona product or a combination of Atlona products that can help that customer solve those issues. Atlona is focused on the right things and allows all our brands to work together.”