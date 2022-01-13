Atlona Adds Scott Varner to North American Sales Team

Atlona announces that Scott Varner will fill the role of Regional Sales Manager, Northeast recently vacated by Adam Griffin, who was promoted to Director of Sales and Business Development for North America. Reporting to Griffin, Varner assumes all sales and channel management responsibilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic areas, effective immediately.

Varner joins Atlona with an impressive AV pedigree. His career began in the residential AV market, where he specialized in home theater and audio sales, training and account development for nearly 25 years. Varner’s responsibilities initially shifted to the commercial AV market while at projectiondesign, followed by commercial AV sales and channel management roles with Vivitek and BenQ North America.

Varner’s diverse professional experience include years of experience working with Atlona’s core customer base of dealers, distributors, manufacturer representatives and systems integrators. He intends to leverage his experience to build Atlona’s channel throughout his region with the goal of increasing Atlona’s brand visibility and market share. He is particularly bullish about Atlona’s strength in collaboration, and sees endless opportunities to win business in the growing corporate and education verticals in cooperation with Atlona’s partners.

“Market research shows that virtually every space where people connect computers or personal devices to a screen will incorporate wireless connectivity,” said Varner. “Atlona’s recent innovations in this space, such as the WAVE-101 wireless collaboration solution, are built specifically to help people connect wirelessly and share the content without difficulty. Our partners are finding increased business with enterprises and universities throughout my region, and Atlona has developed the right product portfolio to win business with their end customers.”

“Scott’s experience working with customers and system architectures across the AV spectrum makes him perfectly suited for this role,” said Griffin. “His account management and training background will bring exceptional value while working with existing Atlona partners, and recruiting new ones, to continue raising Atlona’s profile throughout the busy Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.”