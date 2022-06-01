AtlasIED, Synect Partner on New Airport Digital Signage Tool for Communications

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) and Synect (opens in new tab) invite air travelers around the world to experience LookHear, as the company unveils the first visual digital signage display to tap into AtlasIED’s GLOBALCOM enterprise-wide communications system. GLOBALCOM manages audio announcements and messages at 85% of airports in the United States, as well as in major cities around the world, and the new LookHear solution integrates visual content from Synect for multisensory airport communication. LookHear offers airport branding, messaging and swift, efficient deployment of urgent communications in a sleek, custom-designed digital signage endpoint.

LookHear’s dual visual and audio capabilities make airports smarter, safer and more accessible. It is a valuable addition to AtlasIED’s proven airport communications system solution. Offering installers a natively integrated digital signage endpoint with the option for customizable visual content and messaging from Synect, LookHear supplements urgent communications and wayfinding protocols with optional animations, moving graphics, scrolling announcements, visual warning systems and more.

“Whether announcing a gate change or an active security threat, it’s vital that passengers and staff receive and comprehend these critical messages. By combining graphics, scrolling texts and other visual elements with the pristine audio customers expect from the GLOBALCOM Mass Communications System, AtlasIED ensures announcements reach listeners in a holistic, ADA-compliant manner,” said John Goodrich, director of global installed systems at AtlasIED.

The display system threads into AtlasIED’s GLOBALCOM Mass Communication and Emergency Platform. GLOBALCOM uses Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) protocols simultaneously over a single IP-based network infrastructure. VoIP and AoE allow for an easy-to-control communications platform to integrate within the airport's existing network infrastructure. The system was designed for plug-and-play deployment within hours.

For AtlasIED’s first foray into graphics-enabled endpoints for the transportation industry, the company collaborated with the leading digital signage experts at Synect, a full-service provider of visual communication strategies and content management solutions for transforming airport communication. LookHear brings together two powerhouse companies in the transportation industry for a best-in-class audio and visual mass communications and safety experience.

“The combined forces of AtlasIED and Synect offerings set a new bar for airport communication,” said Synect chief operations officer Assaf Margalit. “LookHear transforms audio and visual communication into one accessible, stunning solution that elevates emergency messaging and safety, improves compliance and enhances passenger experience at the airport immediately upon implementation.”

Attendees of the AAAE conference in Seattle are invited to join AtlasIED and Synect at a special reception for the launch of LookHear at the Seattle Art Museum on June 5, 2022. To see the GLOBALCOM system in action, visit their booth at the AAAE show #832.