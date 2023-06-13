AtlasIED, SurgeX Announce Debuts Before the InfoComm 2023 Show Floor Opens

InfoComm 2023 is here. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Check out these products from SurgeX and AtlasIED making their InfoComm debut.

[InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now']

Protect and Connect: SurgeX Connect Debuts

(Image credit: SurgeX)

SurgeX is set to debut SurgeX Connect at InfoComm 2023 in Booth 3001. SurgeX Connect is designed for power quality monitoring and fleet management: Comprising cloud-based software and firmware, it enables integrators to easily manage compatible SurgeX devices, diagnose power quality issues, and monitor installations from a centralized hub.

Power quality assurance is essential for every AV project to ensure installations operate safely and reliably throughout their lifecycle. Integrators must carefully select suitable power solutions for each project and manage power quality across multiple locations to provide the highest safety, performance and efficiency standards. Overseeing and managing power across every site ensures a disruption-free experience and supports the longevity of systems. Depending on the company’s size, this can involve monitoring tens, hundreds, or even thousands of devices across sites.

SurgeX Connect streamlines multi-site power management into a cloud-based, intuitive and secure dashboard to allow integrators to take control of their installations’ power quality easily. Its intuitive and secure platform enables integrators to monitor, toggle, reboot and control outlets and devices remotely, empowering integrators to meet power quality requirements across project sites confidently. The interface delivers a consistent, high-quality experience, leveraging its robust connectivity, comprehensive device management, remote monitoring, and advanced analytics from SurgeX's most trusted power protection technologies.

Through the SurgeX Connect web portal, integrators can conveniently view, manage and control fleets from any location with internet access at any time. Integrators can monitor and categorize devices based on status, connectivity, battery charge, battery life, input voltage and energy usage, allowing them to identify and resolve device issues from afar. With SurgeX Connect, integrators can remotely reboot and toggle outlets, eliminating the need for costly truck rolls and onsite troubleshooting while optimizing AV system performance. This solution is particularly beneficial for managing installations that are challenging to access, either due to geographical location or complex project design. It provides added convenience and accessibility for integrators who need to service such sites.

SurgeX Connect also lets integrators view device analytics and detect recurrent power problems. By inspecting data and event logs, they can promptly diagnose issues and make informed decisions to support the longevity of systems. Additionally, integrators can export data and event logs to compile valuable insights for long-term system maintenance and customer satisfaction. These features help them proactively monitor, manage and maintain power quality, preventing potential problems from causing more significant interruptions or damaging connected devices over time.

New Solutions from AtlasIED to Make U.S. Debut in Orlando

AtlasIED will unveil its new AS Series of all-weather, surface-mount loudspeakers at Booth 1600. Additionally, the company is set to demonstrate the Atmosphere AZMP featuring a combined audio processor and amplifier, the X-ZPS paging station, and the upgraded firmware, Atmosphere 3.0.

[InfoComm 2023 Impulses: AtlasIED]

Featuring modern industrial design that complements any space, as well as high efficiency transformers with flat response, the AS series bring high-end performance and an upgraded aesthetic to the surface mount category. An installer’s dream, each size offers several mounting options available to make even the most challenging indoor or outdoor installations easier. The AS series is available in five full-range models, including a 4-inch, 5-inch, 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch model, along with a 10-inch subwoofer. Each loudspeaker supports multiple mounting options, including yokes, universal brackets, and VESA compatibility.

Available in black or white, AS Series loudspeakers are constructed of weather-resistant materials, making the line perfect for all types of applications, particularly in wet or high humidity areas. UL1480 listed and IP55 rated, the AS Series will be available for purchase later this year.

Atmosphere AZMP and X-ZPS at InfoComm 2023

AtlasIED will also demonstrate several Atmosphere audio processing and control platform products for the first time in the United States. The company will highlight the new Atmosphere AZMP4 (4-zone) and AZMP8 (8-zone) audio processors with built-in premium amplification to help customers consolidate products in an audio rack and streamline system integration. The company will also feature the Atmosphere X-ZPS, an advanced multi-zone paging station accessory natively compatible with AtlasIED AZM and AZMP processors. AtlasIED will show all Atmosphere products running Atmosphere 3.0, the latest major software update for the platform, which adds self-test continuous monitoring and supervision of system health and performance, sound masking generation, and other optimizations.