AtlasIED Joins Security Industry Association

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) has joined the Security Industry Association (SIA), a trade association for global security solution providers.

[On Conferencing Audio: AtlasIED] (opens in new tab)

AtlasIED makes a range of mission-critical audio, public address, and mass communication solutions for multiple markets, including education institutions, healthcare, industrial facilities, corporate campuses and transportation hubs. The company's award-winning mass communication, life safety, and paging and intercom solutions offer security integrators comprehensive, flexible and scalable audio and visual alerting and announcement systems that easily integrate into a facility's existing communications network and security systems. These products trigger a variety of automated communications, including general and emergency notifications across an entire facility or to specific zones as well as to individuals off premise, to help organizations execute their emergency preparedness plans.

SIA has over 1,200 member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. Its mission is to catalyze success within the global security industry through information, insight and influence.

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

“AtlasIED has long provided effective audio and mass communication solutions for critical situations and active lethal threats to help save lives as well as routine or daily announcements to keep individuals informed,” said Michael Peveler, vice president, sales, AtlasIED. “Joining SIA represents another critical step to deepen our collaboration within the security industry as we embrace growth through partnerships, expanded interoperability, and ease-of-installation for security integrators and distributors.”