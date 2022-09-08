AtlasIED Bolsters Loudspeaker Business with Addition of Three Industry Veterans

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) strengthened its expertise in commercial audio with three additions to the company, including Graham Hendry, vice president of loudspeaker strategy: Mike Ulrich, vice president of specialty acoustic projects, and Riccardo Balistreri, director of acoustical engineering. The new hires are part of a strategic initiative that will focus on product development, strategy, design, and positioning of new products for the premium loudspeaker marketplace across a variety of industries including hospitality, specialty commercial, corporate, and entertainment.

“AtlasIED has significantly invested in talented people, infrastructure, and machinery over the past five years,” said John Ivey, CEO at AtlasIED. “We’ve created a foundation for innovation, and Graham, Riccardo, and Mike are joining us to help propel that innovative culture forward and translate it into solutions and platforms that benefit our industry, clients, and end users. Audio is in our blood. It’s how our family business began and will forever be our passion.”

[On Conferencing Audio: AtlasIED] (opens in new tab)

Hendry joins AtlasIED in the newly created position as vice president of loudspeaker strategy. With more than 25 years in premium audio in engineering, business development, and leadership, Hendry will lead all facets of the company’s loudspeaker business strategy. During his career, Hendry served in multiple leadership positions and has extensive experience building teams and defining, developing and implementing product and brand strategy for a comprehensive range of products.

In another newly created position of vice president of specialty acoustic projects, Ulrich will lead engineering and design for specialty acoustical projects. A highly accomplished executive, Ulrich carries over 20 years managing research and development operations and leading consumer electronics and professional audio product design.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Finally, Balistreri joins AtlasIED as director of acoustical engineering with more than 20 years of specialization in loudspeaker product design engineering. Balistreri will direct acoustical engineering efforts for the loudspeaker business and has deep experience in loudspeaker product development, electronics, and electromagnetics, and has managed engineering and quality assurance programs at various stops in his career.

“These gentlemen are highly regarded in the industry, and each brings excellent leadership, product and business development experience and strategic vision to AtlasIED,” said Matt Czyzewski, executive vice president at AtlasIED. “I am excited for the opportunity to work closely with all of them to advance the loudspeaker sector of our business.”