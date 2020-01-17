AtlasIED Announces ISE 2020 Lineup

AtlasIED plans to showcase a variety of solutions at ISE 2020.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which products AtlasIED will highlight at ISE 2020.

Image 1 of 6 Ultra-Compact Line Array ALA Speaker Delivering maximum pattern control in a minimum footprint, the ALA Series loudspeakers excel in applications that require exceptional speech intelligibility and without compromising the architectural integrity of the facility. Image 2 of 6 GlobalCom 5400 Series The GlobalCom 5400 Series was designed and engineered from the ground up to meet the rigorous demands for mass notification and emergency communications set forth by the European fire and safety agencies (EN 54-16), as well as UL-1711 (UL2572 and NFPA72) standards for life safety signaling and paging system. Image 3 of 6 IED570 GlobalCom Digital Communication Station Fully programmable via the touch screen, the IED570 mic station eliminates the need for airline personnel to use physical buttons to unlock codes to start the boarding sequence. Each sequence can be pre-programmed to begin automatically, and gate personnel can see a preview of the boarding process on the screen Image 4 of 6 IPX IP Endpoints AtlasIED"s IPX Series of IP Endpoints has been upgraded with new features and capabilities. Some of the key new features include the ability to modify the colors of the IP Endpoint flasher, as well as the text and background colors on its LCD screen. These updates provide clearly-identifiable visual cues to the priority of the message, differentiating a general notification from an emergency notification.

Image 5 of 6 Strategically Hidden Speaker (SHS Strategically Hidden Speaker (SHS) is a ceiling speaker that blends into the aesthetic of any ceiling while retaining optimal sound performance. The AtlasIED SHS Series is ideal for applications like background music, paging/notification, sound masking, and is easy to install in venues and facilities where technology should remain discreet. Image 6 of 6 Z Series All-in-One Sound Masking Solutions Designed to provide high-quality speech privacy to healthcare facilities and sound masking features for greater productivity and workspace comfort in corporate environments, AtlasIED’sZSeries consists of either a four-zone (Z4) or two-zone (Z2)high-definition acoustical system and includes integrated pink and white noise generators for sound masking, plus a mic-line input for paging/background music and a Bluetooth receiver for wireless music transmission.

All of these products can be seen on Stand 7-N190 at ISE 2020.

