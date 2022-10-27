AtlasIED Adds Manufacturer’s Rep and Distributor for the Pacific Northwest

AtlasIED has added AV sales representative firm Muckle Sales. Founded by president Dan Muckle, the Muckle Sales team will serve as a liaison between AtlasIED’s U.S. headquarters and AtlasIED integrators, distributors and users in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

With more than 40 years as an independent representative, Muckle Sales has represented many of the leading manufacturers in the AV industry. Muckle Sales, supported by AtlasIED, offers customers in the Pacific Northwest in-depth knowledge about audio and communication technologies. The firm brings insights to create new business and sales opportunities for AtlasIED to help build strong relationships among dealers, distributors, and decision-makers in the education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, corporate, house of worship, and other markets.

“AtlasIED builds a range of innovative products, including IP products, complete audio systems, and sound masking,” said Muckle. “We are excited to represent AtlasIED and our goal is to provide outstanding sales support to all the dealers, distributors, end users and consultants in the Pacific Northwest region for these best-in-class commercial sound products.”

“The Pacific Northwest region of the United States represents a sizable market for AtlasIED with commercial and Pro AV integrators, security integrators, and end users,” said Michael Peveler, vice president of sales at AtlasIED. “Dan and his team bring incredible sales experience in the AV industry to help AtlasIED become the leader in commercial audio in the Pacific Northwest. Their deep relationships and proven ability to deliver results is a perfect fit as we work to grow our North American business.”