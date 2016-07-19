Ashley Flaska Joins Stampede as Senior VP Vendor Marketing

Stampede has appointed former NEC marketing veteran Ashley Flaska to the position of senior vice president of vendor marketing. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, to whom Ashley Flaska will report.

“The 21st Century pro AV business model requires that manufacturers be able to implement a global marketing strategy in customized, localized versions in major market regions around the world," Kelly said. “Ashley’s experience at NEC is going to significantly enhance our partners’ ability to implement their global marketing strategy through Stampede—the distribution partner they already know and rely upon in North America.”

Ashley Flaska