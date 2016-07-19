Ashley Flaska Joins Stampede as Senior VP Vendor Marketing

Stampede has appointed former NEC marketing veteran Ashley Flaska to the position of senior vice president of vendor marketing. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, to whom Ashley Flaska will report.
“The 21st Century pro AV business model requires that manufacturers be able to implement a global marketing strategy in customized, localized versions in major market regions around the world," Kelly said. “Ashley’s experience at NEC is going to significantly enhance our partners’ ability to implement their global marketing strategy through Stampede—the distribution partner they already know and rely upon in North America.”
Ashley Flaska
- Flaska is a recognized industry leader in marketing strategy, channel marketing, business development, integrated marketing solutions, operations, process streamlining, and profitability improvement. She comes to Stampede from NEC Display Solutions, where she held a series of increasingly important marketing positions over a 14-year career. Most recently, she served as vice president of marketing for the company’s innovative line of desktop monitors; professional, medical, and large screen displays; projectors; 3-D cinema projectors; and software, while being responsible for all marketing, advertising, social media, websites, and trade shows throughout North and South America. She also served as a key team member that helped transform the 115-year-old company from being hardware-only to a hardware and solutions-based organization.
- Flaska graduated from Purdue University in Lafayette, IN, where she was awarded a bachelor’s degree in communications.
- “I am tremendously excited to join the Stampede marketing team during this critically important time in the company’s global expansion,” Flaska said. “Today’s forward-looking manufacturers understand the importance of thinking globally and acting locally when it comes to developing and implementing a marketing strategy that will drive sales and increase margins. I look forward to putting my skills and experience to work for all of our vendor partners.”