ASG Expands National Presence with New Southeast Office, Led by Namdev Lisman

Advanced Systems Group (opens in new tab), a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, announced the launch of its Southeastern Regional office with former Primestream executive vice president Namdev Lisman leading the charge as director of strategic accounts, Southeast. In this role, Lisman is responsible for strengthening existing relationships in the region, as well as looking for new connections that would benefit from ASG’s deep range of engineering and technology expertise.

Namdev Lisman (Image credit: ASG)

“With the scope of solutions and the quality of service that ASG provides, there’s huge potential to make an impact here, and that’s what I’m looking to do—make a big impact on what ASG brings to the Southeast,” said Lisman.

ASG includes five main areas of focus: Design and consultation, integration and installation services, managed services/contingent workforce offerings, software development, and value-added reseller services. This enables regional teams to bring in the support of additional business units when customer needs require. “That creates a ton of value for the customer,” said Lisman. “We don’t just sell a single piece of technology to our customers, we support solutions from the initial identification of a workflow or business challenge all the way through the operating workforce, if that’s what a customer needs.”

Determining services most relevant to the region and the proper ASG approach is job one, according to Lisman. Helping him guide strategy for the region will be ASG chief technology officer Andy Darcy who also serves as general manager of the new office. Darcy will collaborate with Lisman, scaling new business as Lisman builds momentum and a steady customer base in the Southeast.

Darcy said Lisman’s experience and extensive contacts in the area will be a huge advantage for ASG. “Having such a strong presence, like Namdev, in the Southeast gives us a solid leader in the region and expertise for our customers throughout the country," explained Darcy. "This enables us to work with national accounts that are headquartered in the Southeast and take on an expanded role with existing clients. Plus, he’s just a great colleague to have on the team. I’m thrilled he’s decided to join ASG.”

The Southeastern U.S. is home to a diverse potential customer base, including large corporations, media organizations, event venues, production companies, and broadcasters, with more moving south every day. “With the range of services ASG offers, we can address corporate video needs just as easily as post-production, content distribution or virtualizing the production control room in a television station,” said Lisman. “There’s been an influx of corporations moving into the Southeast that need local expertise. They’ll need an organization with the size and scale of ASG that can support building a regional headquarters from the ground up.”

With the creation of this office, ASG now provides local coverage throughout the U.S. and extends its reach to media and entertainment hubs such as Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, and Nashville. “This is a big step for us, and with Namdev on board, I’m confident we’ll be successful in the Southeast,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG president (opens in new tab). “We worked closely together over many years while he was with Primestream, and I’m certain he’ll do everything possible to achieve the best results for our clients and ASG. He doesn’t know how to give less than 100%.”