As in-person classes resume, colleges shouldn't lose steam on faculty training (Education Dive)

"Across the country, colleges and universities are announcing plans to turn off their Zoom screens and invite professors and students back to lecture halls and labs. But that does not mean higher education has to revert to the status quo, in which around 30% of college students drop out after their first year, and only about 60% graduate in six years from a four-year college (and half that share from a two-year school in a comparable timeframe)."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

Institutions have had to learn a great deal during the pandemic, and, post-pivot, it is clear that schools that had foregrounded faculty development and training were in a better position to make the quick shift to remote learning with fewer obstacles. Moving forward, we should keep this in mind and continue faculty training efforts.