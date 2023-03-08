Arlington Industries President Thomas S. Stark Passes Away

It is with great sadness that Arlington Industries announced the sudden death of its longtime president and owner, Tom Stark, Wednesday morning.

Arlington was purchased by his father, Eugene Stark Sr., in 1949. Tom Stark became president of the company after graduating from the University of Florida in 1975. Stark was born in South Florida on November 9, 1953. He attended the University of Florida where he met his wife, Betty (Elizabeth), and earned his degree in accounting. He is survived by his wife, Betty; two daughters: Meredith (Camille) Oostwegel and Allison (Aaren) Riley; and three grandsons: Spencer and Winston Oostwegel, and Sawyer Riley; as well as his brother Gene (Jean) Stark and sister Patricia Stark.

Services will be at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs, FL. Funeral plans will be announced once the arrangements are completed by the family. Although Arlington is saddened by the loss of Tom Stark the business operation will continue unchanged.