Arista, NetworkSound Team on Video and Audio Solution

The What: Arista Corporation has partnered with NetworkSound on what the companies say is the first combined 4K video and multichannel audio over a single fiber or Cat-6 cable solution. This solution—identified as the IP Flash Caster Combo for 4K Video and Multichannel Audio—uses Arista’s IP flash caster SDVoE products for 4K HDMI or SDI video and NetworkSound’s Mamba Audio over IP via a single Cat-6 or fiber cable to deliver pristine 4K video and professional quality multichannel audio.

The What Else: The combined Arista and Mamba Audio solution employs a single cable to deliver both 4K video and up to 64x64 channels of audio. The entire system is plug and play by connecting power and the Fiber/Cat-6 cable between the units. The audio system’s Dsub to XLR/TRS break-out cables provide a seamless solution for directing multiple audio channels to one’s audio equipment.

The IP Flash Caster Combo for 4K Video and Multichannel Audio incorporates a wealth of features. On the video side of the equation, Arista’s IP Flash Caster products facilitate broadcast quality scaling, the ability to display adaptive scaling in 1xn signal distribution and facilitate true seamless switching in nxm signal switching. Further, the equipment provides Adaptive Clock Re-synchronization (ACR), color space conversion, frame rate conversion, the choice of multi-view, PIP, and PAP, and video wall processing. IP Flash Caster products also incorporate USB, RS-232, IR Extension and Switching options and provide Ethernet control over a 10GbE network switch.

Audio specifications include support for 16x16 channels up to 64x64 channels at 24 bits/48K, with a 1RU form factor for up to 16x16 channels and a 3RU form factor for 48x48 and 64x64 audio channels. The system supports line level inputs and outputs with the ability to use external microphone preamps for mic inputs. The system uses high-quality AKM audio converters, provides plug & play operation, and the use of standard D-Sub connectors for analog audio in and out.

The Bottom Line: The IP Flash Caster Combo for 4K Video and Multichannel Audio carries an MSRP starting from $4,990. The package is available now.