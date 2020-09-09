Arista Forms Projection Mapping Partnership with Fallout Zones LLC

Arista Corporation and Fallout Zones, LLC of Las Vegas, NV have partnered to advance the field of video projection mapping technology by combining the strengths of Arista’s Video Projection Mapping Turnkey System with Fallout Zones’ creative expertise.

Arista’s turnkey system incorporates a 4U rackmount computer powered by an Intel Xeon 10-core processor combined with the company’s ARD-5816 HDBaseT transmitter. Complimenting this is the creative services of Fallout Zones, a full-service, tech-driven production company that has been servicing the entertainment industry for over 24 years. Fallout Zones’ projection mapping examples can be found on several permanent installations throughout Las Vegas, including Glowzone indoor adventure center and the Elite VR Arcade in Owosso, MI.

“I have always had a passion for video creation, and the possibilities offered by projection mapping technology are, without doubt, breathtaking,” said Bryan Severance, CEO of Fallout Zones. “With their compact and versatile projection mapping system, Arista takes the guesswork out of the equation, which enables content producers to focus on the creative aspects of the process. I believe this partnership will enable firms like ours to take this technology to the next level—upping the quality of work that gets exhibited in the process. Ultimately, more people get exposed to the possibilities of projection mapping, and that’s a positive note for everyone involved.”

“Projection mapping offers entertainment and facility design professionals the ability to take an ordinary space, such as an external building façade or multi-purpose spaces, and turn these areas into completely different and eye-catching environments,” said Paul Shu, president of Arista Corporation. “By combining our projection mapping system with the visions of the artistically inclined, the result is an environment that fosters creativity, encourages people to be more engaged, and completely rewrites the book on what is possible for any given space. I am delighted to be working with Bryan and his company to further the creative potential of this technology, as I believe it marks a win-win situation for everyone.”