Aquilon RS2 Keeps NATO Conference Attendees Engaged

Conference attendees learned how technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and Big Data are affecting NATO missions at the 15th annual NATO Information Assurance Symposium (NIAS 2019) thanks to a sophisticated presentation system based on Analog Way’s Aquilon RS2 4K/8K multiscreen presentation system and videowall processor. The three-day gathering, organized by the NCI Agency and held in Mons, Belgium, brought together NATO members, national leaders and cybersecurity specialists from across NATO member nations, industry, and academia to discuss best practices, exchange views, and explore cybersecurity solutions.

The room for the NIAS plenary sessions featured a stage with a video projection screen measuring 15 x 5 meters. A two-projector soft-edge blend was performed by 30K 3-chip DLP laser projectors. Event engineering company Van der Veen (Rijswijk, Netherlands) produced and supplied the event’s AV, as well as the lighting, rigging and camera registration.

Analog Way’s Aquilon RS2, with 16 inputs and 12 outputs, and the ergonomic and compact Control Box² controller were selected as the screen management system for the projection screen, stage monitors, and multiviewers. The multiviewers featured the normal screen output, with PIPs for the showcaller at FOH, the speakers’ prep room, and backstage by the stage entrance.

Aquilon’s inputs included 4K sources for widescreen videos and presentations, and HD sources for 16:9 videos, presentations, and IMAG.

(Image credit: NCI Agency)

“The system needed to be powerful in terms of inputs, outputs, and layers,” explained Erik van der Knaap, project manager of Van der Veen Event Engineering in Rijswijk. “Low latency is always a must. Plus, we needed a reliable and stable system because it was the heart of the video/screen installation. Analog Way’s Aquilon RS2 offered us flexibility and a large number of layers/PIPs in 4K and HD.”

Van der Knaap continued, “Aquilon’s large number of inputs, outputs, and 4K and HD layers were perfect for all the screens that were used as multiviewers to show all the content including videos, presentations, and IMAG. Everybody, everywhere was able to follow the event very well. Web RCS, the web-based user interface, was nice to use, a joy for any operator. Aquilon worked very smoothly, without any failures. It was a big success!”