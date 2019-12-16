Application Period Opens for 21st InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum

High-growth companies seeking to present their cases to prospective investors at 2020’s InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum can take advantage of the early application period that starts this week.

Applications from Midwest-area fast-growth companies that would like to present their cases to investors at the April 22-23 2020 event in St. Louis will be accepted starting immediately, according to Phyllis Ellison, InvestMidwest executive director. The early application deadline is January 6.

“Entrepreneurs who apply should represent fast-track companies seeking a substantial investment of at least $1 million to power their companies to the next level,” said Ellison.

InvestMidwest annually attracts over 300 attendees and showcases some of the best early-stage, top-caliber, fast-growth businesses in the Midwest, according to representatives. The upcoming 21st annual event will showcase three separate industry tracks: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/food/bioenergy track.

Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will run eight minutes each. In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet privately with venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial, and legal professionals.

“For two decades, we have attracted some of the Midwest region’s best fast-growth companies and a great group of investors,” added Ellison. “The venture capital community and investors recognize the quality of the companies they see at this venture capital forum each year, and that shows through attracting a very consistent group of investors each year.”

Companies that presented at the previous InvestMidwest events have raised well over $1 billion in equity investment, with the forum being held in alternate years in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

For more information, visit investmidwestforum.com.

