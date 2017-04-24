Apollo Enclosures Introduces New Digital Signage PRO Line

The What: Apollo Enclosures is expanding its commercial market offering with the introduction of all-weather outdoor digital signage PRO Line. The commercial-grade enclosures are designed to house and protect ultra-bright displays in outdoor applications.

The What Else: The Pro Line is comprised of Models DS5550, a 55-inch enclosure that houses 50- to 55-inch displays, and Model DS6560, a 65-inch enclosure that houses 60- to 65-inch displays. Both models are available in portrait and landscape orientations. The enclosures retail at $1,995 and $2,195 MSRP, respectively.

“We’ve seen a definite uptick in the interest of high-bright outdoor digital signage applications, however oftentimes the expense of the available outdoor display technology is more than the customer can afford or has been willing to pay,” said Lynn Stearn, president of Apollo Enclosures. “Installing a state-of-the-art, ultra-bright display in an Apollo DS enclosure provides the best outdoor DS solution with better pricing and easier service or future upgrades compared to competitive solutions.”

The E-Z mount interior TV brackets simplify installation and provide easy access to peripheral equipment, convenient cable management, and display replacement or repairs. The enclosure provides three internal outlets; one for the fans, one for the display, and one auxiliary for media players, baluns, or other electronic components. The enclosure also includes an 8-inch by 9-inch expanded media compartment cover to house media players up to 2.75 inches deep.

Available accessories include a thermostatically controlled heater module for areas of high humidity or where temperatures dip below 0 degrees F; modesty frames for framing smaller size TVs in the enclosures; and three designer colors upgrades (silver, metallic sandstone, and white). A selection of all-weather mounts with stainless steel hardware is also available.