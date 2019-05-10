AO Technology Launches AO Drones ‘Light Experiences’

Architectural and entertainment lighting visionary AO Technology has launched AO Drones, a new division in its portfolio of visual design services, heralding a new dimension in creative visual design. AO Drones’ mission is to enhance all types and sizes of events and performances with spectacularly choreographed, volumetric images in the sky.

Utilizing advanced technology, developed specifically for entertainment applications, AO Drones’ software facilitates flexible, fast show creation for both indoor and outdoor environments.

“We’re thrilled to bring AO Drones to the market,” said AO producer, Marco Niedermeier. “Over the last couple of years we’ve merged 25 years of experience in visual design and entertainment technology development with this innovative new drone technology, to enable live visual design to achieve a whole new level of spectacular.”

Of course, it’s not just about the kit for the business, as Niedermeier explained. “AO Drones offers our clients full-service 3D pre-visualisation using 3D design software and 3D video rendering, plus we have a global network of trained pilots, creatives and technicians who can work with our clients to deliver mind-blowing visual designs in the sky.”

Drones, when used imaginatively, can bring a rich, dynamic layer of content to any show designer’s palette. “The fact that drones can move freely in three-dimensional space can add another layer of value and meaning to a show—the artistic possibilities are endless,” he added. “In addition, a drone’s ability to carry payloads including video tiles, lighting, and mirrors can bestow a rich storytelling layer to both artistic and corporate endeavors. It’s a very exciting time for show design.”

AO Drones currently serves the Middle East region from its UAE hub and Europe from its German HQ. However, with partnerships in America, Asia, and Africa, the business is able to deliver shows worldwide.

“We believe AO Drones’ new technology heralds the start of an event design revolution,” concluded Niedermeier. “This shift will be similar to how moving lights transformed the show design industry three decades ago. Today we can go higher, faster, and brighter than ever before and we can do it so much more efficiently. This is a brand new dimension in creative visual design.”