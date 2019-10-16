ANC Transforms Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse With Immersive AV

ANC, an immersive experiential design company, has outfitted Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse—home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers—with an immersive “Power Portal” entryway as part of a transformative $185 million project.

A unique feature across major sports and entertainment venues, the Power Portal combines striking visuals and d&b audiotechnik Soundscape immersive audio technology across 2,200 square feet of 2.6mm LED panels. The fully immersive audiovisual experience immediately engages fans upon entry and continues as they begin navigating the arena. This compelling design feature expands upon a 10-year partnership between ANC and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“We challenged ANC to reimagine the fan experience and help us deliver stunning, new showcase elements as part of the transformation project,” said Mike Conley, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse SVP and CIO. “They delivered in a big and unique way. The outcome has been spectacular and is a reflection of our long-standing partnership and mutual desire to push the boundaries of fan engagement and impact to another level.”

Combining creative planning, cutting-edge technology, and engaging content and design, the ANC partnership with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse represents an elevation of the actual and expected fan experience—creating engaging moments and catalyzing both returning and new attendees.

Additional areas outfitted by ANC include:

“The Canyon” beyond the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance, welcoming fans with video and graphics across top (28.34 feet wide by 28 feet high, 6mm hourglass sides) and bottom (31 feet wide by 30 feet high, 6mm hourglass sides) displays

“The Totem” double-sided outdoor video board near the Discount Drug Mart Entrance featuring top (16.8 feet wide by 32.81 feet high, 10mm), middle (16.8 feet wide by 21.32 feet high, 6mm) and lower (6.56 feet wide by 9.84 feet high 4mm) displays

A new courtside system including one center courtside displays, two team bench displays, and four stanchion displays

“ANC prides itself on developing compelling experiences to engage audiences in new and memorable ways,” said George Linardos, chief executive officer, ANC. “Our partnership with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continues to support their electrifying sports and entertainment environment by streamlining design, technology, and content to take the fan experience to new heights.”