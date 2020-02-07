Analog Way Appoints New Chairman

Analog Way has named Christophe Delahousse as its new chairman.

Christophe Delahousse

“Analog Way is currently expanding rapidly and has ambitious growth plans," said Adrien Corso, CEO at Analog Way. “We will greatly benefit from Christophe's experience that will help us take the company to the next level.”

“Analog Way experiences significant development and has achieved outstanding results," added Delahousse. "The company holds a strong position in the pro AV market and delivers innovative solutions for its customers. I'm thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to contributing to its success."

Before joining Analog Way, Delahouse was executive vice president of Harmonic (HLIT) and president of Thomson Video Networks. He previously was general manager of Grass Valley and held various positions in the areas of business development, finance, sales and marketing. He holds an Executive Certificate from HEC Paris and a Business School Master's degree from ESLSCA Paris.

Delahousse assumes the chairman's role from Marc Loret who remains on the Board of Directors as founding president of the company.