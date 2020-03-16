An Updated Map to Help Us Navigate the Learn-And-Work Highway (The EvoLLLution)

"The learn-and-work marketplace is growing more complex and chaotic. If it were a highway, we’d describe it like this: there is a lot of traffic, innovation cars are moving at different speeds, there are few traffic lights and no traffic controllers. Furthermore, many funders (both government and foundations) are supporting different cars, with cars competing for resources and often travelling alone to bring solutions to problems in the marketplace. Can a map help us navigate the learn-and-work highway? We believe it can."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Navigating the complexities of the learn-and-work highway is far from easy, but crafting roadmaps of potential pathways can help students chart their own course.