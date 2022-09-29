Yealink, AMX by HARMAN Collaborate to for Simplified Teams Meeting Experience

Yealink and HARMAN Professional Solutions have partnered in the integration of the Yealink Microsoft Teams Rooms system and AMX by HARMAN control systems that brings a convenient connection and simple control when users are meeting and presenting in the meeting rooms.

“The partnership between Yealink and AMX brings users a simpler and more friendly meeting experience,” said Alvin Liao, vice president of product at Yealink. “The integration enables meeting participants to focus on engaging with each other, not adjusting the devices.”

With the combination of Yealink’s Microsoft Teams Rooms system and AMX’s devices including central controllers, video switchers and HydraPort connectivity solutions, meeting attendees can enjoy a simple switch between table inputs to determine which laptop will be shared in the Teams meetings. Moreover, the integration of Yealink and AMX allows users to control not only the camera on the Yealink MTouch II, but also the lighting and room temperature

“Solving for the complexities of room control is a shared goal of AMX and Yealink’s, so integrating our respective technologies make for the perfect collaboration to give users an easier way to interface in the meeting room environment,” said Jamie Trader, vice president, video and control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “We are excited by the opportunity to continue bringing together AMX control systems and Yealink's user-friendly Teams Rooms devices for a new level of capability to a Teams Rooms solution without adding unnecessary complexity.”