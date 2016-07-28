American Airlines Center to Renew Partnership with Daktronics

Daktronics announced that the company will continue its partnership with American Airlines Center by designing, manufacturing and installing two new marquee LED displays in the Dallas, Texas venue. Both displays are scheduled to be installed later this summer to be ready to entertain fans during the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars 2016-17 seasons and other special events held at the venue.



“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Daktronics to upgrade the American Airlines Center video marquee,” said Dave Brown, Executive Vice President and General Manager of American Airlines Center. “The new LED technology elevates our marquee to the next level and heightens our branding opportunities to the 280,000 people that drive by the Center weekly.”

The new displays will be installed in the marquee structure off of Interstate 35E in Dallas. They will measure approximately 24 feet high by 20 feet wide and feature a 15HD pixel layout. These displays provide image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility while also incorporating industry-leading environmental protection. They will promote current and upcoming events as well as highlighting sponsors associated with the venue or specific events. The displays will also feature the highest brightness capability offered by Daktronics to combat the direct sunlight that will affect the displays.

“We are very excited and honored that Daktronics has been selected again to update the I-35 marquee display at the American Airlines Center,” said Dan Fjeldheim, Daktronics Sales Representative. “Daktronics’ high brightness LED product will allow for great viewing of the displays throughout the day.”