Almo Wraps Up 75th Anniversary, Achieves Year-Long Goal of Giving Back 75 Ways

Finishing a year of celebrations surrounding its 75th anniversary, Almo Corporation, a leading independent distributor of appliances, consumer electronics, pro AV equipment, and housewares, has achieved its year-long goal of giving back to 75 different organizations.

Sharing their time, talents, and donations, Almo employees led the charge to select organizations that were important to them, their local areas, and Almo-focused industries. From virtual runs and fundraising to working together to fill backpacks with school supplies and pack nutritious meals, Almo employees were steadfast in the support they provided and the difference they made during a pandemic year that has been difficult for so many.

Organizations ranged from the American Cancer Society and the Convoy of Hope to Habitat for Humanity and Ronald McDonald House Charities, to name a few.

[Executive Q&A: Almo Celebrates 75 Years by Giving Back]

“I cannot possibly put into words how proud I am of all we’ve achieved, not only in the last 75 years of the company’s history, but especially now," said Warren Chaiken, president and CEO, Almo Corporation. "The process of giving back to 75 organizations has been extremely energizing. So many beautiful stories have emerged from this experience, and so many people and places are better off thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Almo employees.”

Additionally, Gene Chaiken, Almo Chairman of the Board, and his wife, Roz, were honored as Penn State’s Philanthropists of the Year for their donations over the years, which have resulted in 987 scholarships. According to Eric Barron, Penn State president, “Because of the Chaikens’ generosity, hundreds of students have been able to afford a Penn State experience, and the college’s academic programs have been permanently enhanced.”

Other recent philanthropic efforts include:

· Almo offices across the country assembled 975 kits for parents and children staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

· Almo collected food and diapers to support local foundations such as Long Island Cares, the Somerton Interfaith Food Bank, and more.

· Since the 1950s, Almo has treated its employees with Thanksgiving turkeys. Each year, employees are given the option to donate their turkey or the cash equivalent to local food banks, which most chose to do this year.

· More than 33,000 children in Baltimore City, MD, live with food insecurity each year. Through the organization Generosity Feeds, Almo and its vendor partners packed more than 5,000 meals to be distributed to the local community.