Almo Adds Solar Panels to WI Facility

Almo Corp. has added 529 roof-mounted solar panels to its Wisconsin-based warehouse—a move that Almo says will reduce the facility's use of grid-generated electricity by 80 percent

Almo says the addition of the WI warehouse solar panels is expected to produce 254,565 kWh of energy annually—about the average electric use of 21 homes per year—while generating enough electricity to offset 151,170 miles worth of gasoline (based on greenhouse gas emissions) and 339,420 pounds of coal (based on carbon dioxide emissions) on a yearly basis.

The completion of the WI warehouse marks the third roof-based solar panel remodel that Almo has completed since 2019. Almo’s 2020 conversion to solar panels for its Philadelphia, PA, headquarters warehousing space alone has enabled Almo to send more than 65 percent of the solar electricity it produces back into the grid.

Watch the video below to learn more about Almo's use of solar energy.

“At Almo, we are focused on sustainable business practices that reduce our overall carbon footprint and minimize our impact on the environment so we can give back to the communities where our facilities are located," said Mike Shive, Almo's vice president of operations. "Our solar-paneled warehousing facilities, which have continued to operate throughout the pandemic, have reduced electricity consumption by 45 percent in 2020 alone.”

Almo also plans to update its Georgia warehousing facility to roof-mounted solar energy in the near future.