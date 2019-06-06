Almo Professional A/V Named National Distributor for Absen

Almo Professional A/V (InfoComm Booth #1111) has been chosen as the largest national distributor for Absen, Inc. (InfoComm Booth #2760). Almo is hosting tours in the Absen booth next week at the AVIXA 2019 InfoComm Show, taking place June 12-14 in Orlando, Florida.

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V, “Absen is a global leader in direct view LED manufacturing – a technology that is skyrocketing for AV installations due to increased demand for high definition.”

He continued, “This distribution partnership gives our resellers and integrators access to Absen products along with the ability to maintain healthy margins and highly focused pre- and post-sales support. Additionally, we have an Almo Business Development Manager on staff with expertise in this technology who is available to work with our channel community on education and design.”

Taylor added, “InfoComm presents the perfect timing to announce our exclusive national distribution partnership as we’ll provide our partners with tours of the Absen booth to showcase the newest products, including the new Absenicon line previewed at ISE and rolling out at InfoComm. Absen also has two incredible showrooms in Orlando and Ontario, which will serve as an ideal setting for future training and education sessions. And we look forward to having Absen participate in the Almo E4 Experience, coming to New York and Atlanta this fall.”

The complete line of Absen products are available in the U.S. through Almo Professional A/V.